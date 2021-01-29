Kabushenga bows to pressure, resigns as Vision Group CEO

The Vision Group Chief Executive Officer, Robert Kabushenga, has resigned, ending his 14-year stay at the helm of state-owned media agency.

“Folks, I have dropped the mic at the New Vision,” he tweeted, further hinting at his next move: “I will go to grow coffee full time at Rugyeyo farm.”

Mr Kabushenga is said to have informed employees at Vision Group through a mail dispatch stating, “This is to let you know that for personal reasons, I have asked the board for early retirement and this has been accepted.”

The newspaper indicates that Mr Kabushenga will oversee a 90-day transition, as requested by the board before he leaves.

His resignation stamps out rumours that gained traction days before January 14 polls- alluding to a potential sacking from the State House.

Recent times have seen President Museveni unleash scathing remarks at Mr Kabushenga and Vision Group accusing the companies of being pro-opposition.

Some sources in government say a line in the sand had already been drawn between Kabushenga and Mr Museveni relations.

