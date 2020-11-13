Sarajoy, Bajjo face off

So you know how word has been making rounds mbu manya presidential candidate John Katumba is Balaam’s project?

Well, looks like some people are taking the rumour a little too seriously than others.

Sometime this week, socialite Sarajoy Bakanansa attacked Balaam Barugahara on her Facebook page, saying he had wasted his Shs20m on Katumba.

What we did not see coming though, was promoter Bajjo’s comment, saying Sarajoy was Balaam’s true project and she was only masquerading on Bobi Wine’s mobilisation team.

What followed thereafter was an exchange between the two.

How did it end? Hmmmm… the thread was long but what caught our eye was Sarajoy claiming she has evidence of documents showing that Balaam once bailed Bajjo out with rent.

