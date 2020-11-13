Nu York Da Styla leaves Big Talent

After three and a half years, artiste Nu York Da Styla has quit Big Talent music group. According to the “Nakwatamu” artiste, the decision to leave Kenzo’s label was due to the label’s failure to fulfill what they had promised him in the contract.

“In the contract I had with Big Talent, they were supposed to manage my career, help me get bookings, facilitate both my audio and videos, as well as secure me interviews but I have only recorded and released one song, and I facilitated my video,” he says.

The artiste further reveals that he will forever be indebted to Big Talent, especially Eddy Kenzo, for all the things he has done for him and that the label will always be his family.

“Kenzo is like a big brother to me. I left on good terms and if ever they need me for any project, I will always be available.”

Nu York, famed for songs “Twende Sasa” and “Mawulile”, joins Tip Swizzy and Pia Pounds, who left Big Talent in the recent past.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related