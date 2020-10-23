Alex Kakama returns to music management

Alex Kakama played a vital role in Navio’s music career after managing him for 10 years and you will have to agree with us that in the past 10 years, Navio has made quite a mark in the hip hop genre. But two years ago, Kakama decided to quit management to concentrate on his other endeavors.

Now the latest we have is that he is back to music management, only this time he will be starting afresh, managing a new gospel talent known as Kenneth Bakashaba, aka Ken Royal (Right).

“I am ready to be back into artiste management. I was intrigued by Kenneth’s style of music and I see a lot of potential in him. He is controllable, versatile and does gospel music in Luganda, English and Runyankore,” said Kakama.

He added that unlike the previous occasions where he used to spend nights in bars and so on, he will have so much leeway managing a gospel artiste. “I will be able to explain to my girls the type of job I do and then have family time with them every day.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related