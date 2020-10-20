Diamond Platnumz secret wedding plans suspended

Tanzanian Bongo Flava recording artiste Diamond Platnumz’s love life is one of the most complicated one, going by how many beautiful women he has hooked up with and kicked to the kerb.

Since breaking into the limelight back in 2009, Diamond has shown an insatiable appetite for women, even if it means turning single ladies into baby mamas before ditching them.

However, in August during a performance in Dodoma, the musician told a mammoth crowd that he was tired of ‘whoring’ around as he dropped hints of his intentions to settle down once and for all, by the end of this year.

The singer, who turned 31 early this month, revealed that he was already seeing someone just months after he parted ways with Kenyan singer and radio presenter Tanasha Donna.

This website understands that the lady in question is a rich Rwandese national and that they were keeping their relationship under wraps.

It is reported that dowry payment and wedding arrangement had been finalised with everything done in secrecy.

Former Dar es Salaam regional commander Paul Makonda, a close ally to Diamond, was tasked with leading the dowry negotiations.

In August, during the wedding of Diamond’s elder sister Esma Khan, Makonda openly revealed that he was on course with the dowry arrangements.

On the other hand, Diamond’s Lifestyle Manager Hellen Kazimoto was put in charge of the wedding plans.

However, sources have now informed this website that the said wedding has been called off, at least for now.

“I am not aware of the latest developments but the last time I heard is that the wedding plans had been put on hold untill we are done with the elections because Diamond is heavily involved in the campaigns drumming support for the president Magufuli,” a reliable source said

According to the source, initial plans were to have a private Muslim wedding in September then come October Diamond would have made it public as he celebrated his birthday, but this was not to be.

These latest developments come at a time the Cheche singer was rumored to be dating Patricia, daughter of renowned Tanzanian Music producer PFunk Majani who owns Bongo Records, with the rumour being triggered after he posted her picture on his Instagram page then later deleted it.

Just a week ago, Diamond was also rumored to be dating singer Mimi Mars after a video of them swimming together went viral but Mimi denied the rumours saying he was only working with him.

