Rafsanjan, Becky Salmon take it to next level

After years of on-and-off dating, our old boy Abbey Rafsanjan and girlfriend Becky Salmon have finally decided to stop playing games and take their thing to the next level.

Becky, who is Sharon O’s younger sister and Rafsanjan have for long kept their relationship on a down low but recently they gave us something to talk about. It all started with Raf changing his status on Facebook from ‘single’ to ‘In a relationship with Becky Salmon’.

The update was followed with a flood of congratulatory messages from their friends and followers on social media.

Then Raf, who is usually discreet, gave it all away by sharing a picture of him with Becky in the bedroom to celebrate his birthday and their reunion – calling Becky his lifetime blessing.

Becky, on the other hand, seems pretty smitten with the US-based journalist and wildlife enthusiast.

She wrote: “My Man, My Soulmate, Our Everything… Thanks for our girls and for always loving them; in their little cute voices, they say ‘Happy Birthday Daddy’. You’re everything to us and ALWAYS will be!… Love u forever babe and God continue to keep you for me and our girls.”

The couple live together in the US and have been together for about 15 years. We cannot wait for the wedding bells.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related